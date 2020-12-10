Camp Palmer Active Despite Pandemic & Sporting A New Sign

BRIDGE GETS NEW SIGN … The iconic bridge that welcomes, and says goodbye, to everyone who gets the opportunity to visit Camp Palmer near Fayette, Ohio, was graced with a new sign following a cleansing power wash and a stain job. Gary Beaverson, owner of Metal Methods Manufacturing in Morenci Michigan designed and created the metal, powder coated sign and donated it to 4-H Camp Palmer in November 2020. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

By: Rebecca Miller

Camp Palmer, located near Harrison Lke State Park in Fulton County, is a place of laughter and growth every year for many 4-H students, school groups and Church groups as well as many others. 2020 may have been very different, in that the laughter and growth moved from the physical site to the homes of the 4-H students and other children whose families chose to stay plugged in despite the changes.

Program Director Kristy Helberg shared in a phone interview that as they struggled emotionally to deal with the closing of the camp for health reasons, she found herself brainstorming for a way to not only bless the kids but raise funds for the camp. Her solution was to come up with Camp in a Box! She felt frustrated with the idea that Virtual classes were the “only” option and wanted to do something “hands on.”

The Camp in a Box was purchased by 300, representing about 550 campers, was sent all over the U.S. and even to two military bases located in Germany and Italy. Each box held all the materials for three different crafts: a Buckeye Keychain, a folk toy called an Eskimo Yoyo, and a Para-cord Snake.

The buckeyes came from a tree that is right at Camp Palmer, and the parachute cord pieces for the snake were cut from the same kind of ropes that the Camp Palmer climbing activities use.

The box also included rope for a Knot Tying Class (on video) and a Tee shirt for each camper with a special 2020 Logo in the shape of a canoe that said “Adventure was calling but we stayed home.”

Each craft had a video teaching for the children to watch as often as they liked while doing their crafts. For the snake craft, Naturalist Mic Ronyon taught about real snakes and then the children were taught how to make the Para-cord Snake. The Eskimo Yoyo craft used metal nuts and string and the video taught them how to make it and play with it. Outdoor Cooking Recipe cards were also included in the box and videos teaching how to cook the recipes were available.

“The number ordered exceeded our expectations,” Helberg said. They took orders from May 1-22, with a few after the deadline. “We were surprised and happy.”Parents, grandparents and others who wanted to order a box for a child, filled out a form, letting the camp staff know the shirt size or sizes needed and how many children would be using the crafts.

They sent out boxes for up to three children and for families with more than three, the buyers could order more boxes. For example, they had a grandmother who ordered three boxes of three and a single box for all of her grandchildren. The boxes shipped for between $8.50 and $11.50, based on the zip code, and they charged $50 per box with $20 per extra child, as the fundraiser.

Director Bill Goodson shared that the camp has stayed busy with projects which included a Volunteer group putting a new roof on one of the facilities. All time and about $8000 worth of supplies were donated. The Bridge was power washed and a new sign was posted on it. The new Water Treatment building and project, covered by $90,000 worth of grants, was also completed.

There is always more to do, with some other roofing projects already on the list for next Spring, but Goodson was thrilled with all that was accomplished during 2020 and all of the loving volunteerism that the camp experienced. Another bit of good news was that during the fall Day Camps were allowed. Two nature day camps, one church group and a leadership group were held, all small groups for health safety.

Camp Palmer will continue to grow, survive and help you thrive. To read more about how the staff at Camp Palmer kept things going in 2020 check out the Annual Report which is now posted on their 4-H Camp Palmer FaceBook page.

Rebecca can be reached at publisher@thevillagereporter.com