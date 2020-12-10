Holiday City Holds Special Meeting Concerning Land Acquisition

SEASONS GREETINGS FROM HOLIDAY CITY … Christmas lights are up all over Northwest Ohio and this lovely greeting can be seen just north of the train tracks on St. Rt. 15 while entering Holiday City, Ohio. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)

By: Rebecca Miller

Mayor Pam Clark called a special meeting of Holiday City Council to order at 4:26 p.m. on December 7, 2020 to pass Resolution 2020-12 “An Emergency resolution authorizing execution of necessary contracts to facilitate Real Estate Acquisition.”

The council voted to suspend the rules and pass the resolution as an emergency, following some explanations by Village Administrator Gary Baker. Baker shared that following the last council meeting he was authorized to investigate a potential real estate parcel for purchase by the village. “We have been offered an option agreement on this parcel with it being for $1000 for one year, and we would enter into the contract for the next six months,” Baker said.

“The property and contract details will not be shared at this time because the disclosure of the specific information would compromise the village’s advantage.” The $1000 down payment is not binding, but keeps it so that no one else can make an offer. The right to execute on the property is good for six months, giving council time to deliberate and make plans.

Baker passed the council a proposal to do some preliminary engineering layout work with Feller, Finch & Associates of Maumee, for $2500. No objections were voiced so Baker said he would get that started for the village.

The meeting was adjourned at 4:40.

