Area Students Participate In Fulton County Spelling Bee

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

FOURTH GRADE PLACERS … Leah Kovar, 1st Place, Wauseon; Tucker Earl, 2nd Place, Delta; Emersyn Opdycke, 3rd Place, Fayette.

FIFTH GRADE PLACERS … Ziphorah Gable, 1st Place, Fayette: Noah Proudfoot, 2nd Place, Evergreen; Dru Gansmiller, 3rd Place, Archbold.

SIXTH GRADE PLACERS … Tobin Nafziger, 3rd Place, Archbold; Emma Walter, 2nd Place, Delta; Kyla Tressler, 1st Place, Swanton.

SEVENTH GRADE PLACERS … McKayla Hite, 1st Place, Archbold; LillyAnn Jensen, 2nd Place, Wauseon; Carly Cook, 3rd Place, Evergreen.

EIGHTH GRADE PLACERS … Jovie Nofziger, 3rd Place, Archbold; Audra Aston, 2nd Place, Evergreen; Alec Fruchey, 1st Place, Wauseon.

PRESS RELEASE – The annual Fulton County Spelling Bee was held Tuesday, February 27, at the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center in Archbold in a room of around 150 spellers, family members, and friends.

Jane Myers, NwOESC Education Consultant, served as pronouncer for the event and called out words such as hodgepodge, windbaggery, and affectionately. Winning words included alpha, victimology, epilepsy, succulent, and dislocated.

Thirty-two students from Archbold, Delta, Evergreen, Fayette, Swanton, Wauseon, and Holy Trinity schools competed.

First, second, and third place finishers in grades four through eight received a plaque donated by Farmers and Merchants State Bank. All spellers in the bee received a certificate of participation and ribbon for their effort.

Stacey Parrish, Education Consultant with the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center, coordinates the county bee. Judges for the event were Ellen Bernal, Delta Elementary Principal; Matt Shields, Archbold Middle School Principal; and Joe Friess, Wauseon Middle School Principal.

The list of spellers for the evening included:

ARCHBOLD – Kensley Culler, Dru Gansmiller, Tobin Nafziger, McKayla Hite, Jovie Nofziger.

DELTA – Tucker Earl, Emma Walter, Benjamin Tedrow, Arlene Hunt.

EVERGREEN – Noah Proudfoot, Hailey Hallet, Carly Cook, Audra Aston.

FAYETTE – Emersyn Opdycke, Ziphorah Gable, Fennyx DePew, Adrian Fuentes-Depinet, Tucker Johnston.

SWANTON – Brynleigh Rominski, Kyla Tressler, Therese Cromly, Alexia Munger.

WAUSEON – Leah Kovar, Brystol Stiriz, Rielynn Heck, LilyAnn Jensen, Alec Fruchey.

HOLY TRINITY – Henry Szafran, Fawn Smith Holy Trinity, Chase Schetter, Tyler Clancy.