Art In May, Golf In July: Swanton Chamber’s Spring-To-Summer Calendar Takes Shape

SWANTON — The Swanton Area Chamber of Commerce has two community events on its spring and summer calendar: a downtown art walk in May and the 30th anniversary edition of its annual golf tournament in July.

Sip & Stroll Art Walk — May 9

First up is Sip & Stroll: Swanton Art Walk, scheduled for Saturday, May 9, from 1 to 4 p.m. in downtown Swanton. The Chamber said the event is part of Ohio Creates and the broader America’s 250th Anniversary celebration.

Organizers describe Sip & Stroll as a relaxed, walkable afternoon featuring handmade and original art, live acoustic music, and participating downtown businesses. The open DORA area will be active during the event, allowing guests to carry beverages between stops while connecting with local artists.

The Chamber said the family-friendly event is meant to showcase Swanton’s creative side and bring residents together with downtown merchants as part of the national 250th anniversary observance.

30th Annual Chamber Golf Tournament — July 24

The Chamber’s second headline event is the 30th Annual Golf Tournament, set to tee off at noon on Friday, July 24, at White Pines Golf Course. The outing is presented this year by Skye’s Heating & Cooling, LLC.

According to the Chamber, the tournament has, for three decades, drawn local businesses, community leaders, members and friends together for what officials call one of the Chamber’s longest-running traditions and a centerpiece of its annual fundraising.

Team registration is $340 for a four-player team, or $85 per individual golfer. The fee includes lunch at tee-off, 18 holes of golf with cart, and a steak dinner following the round.

This year’s 50/50 raffle will benefit a scholarship fund for Swanton High School seniors established in honor of Skye, the daughter of Jeremiah Kelley, the tournament’s presenting sponsor.

The Chamber called it a meaningful way to support local students while honoring a legacy close to the event. Sponsorship opportunities remain available but are limited, the Chamber said.

Open levels include Dinner Sponsor, Golf Cart Sponsor, Beverage Cart Sponsor, Lunch Sponsor, Putting Green Sponsor and Hole Sponsor. Raffle prize donations are also being accepted from area businesses looking to put their name in front of attendees.

Proceeds from the tournament directly support Chamber programs, events and community initiatives throughout the year. “This is one of those Chamber events people look forward to every year,” organizers said in announcing the milestone outing.

“Teams come back. Sponsors come back. Community partners show up. We would love to have you be part of this milestone 30th year.”

More information on either event, including registration for the golf tournament and details on becoming a sponsor or donating a raffle prize, is available at SwantonOhioChamber.com, by phone at 419.826.1941, or by email at ExecutiveDirector@SwantonOhioChamber.com.

The Swanton Area Chamber of Commerce is headquartered at PO Box 116, Swanton, OH 43558.

(Information provided by the Swanton Area Chamber of Commerce.)