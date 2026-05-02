Settlers’ Encampment & Historical Timeline Event Returns To Auglaize Village May 15-17

Auglaize Village will host its Settlers’ Encampment and Historical Timeline Event covering 1763 through 2021 on May 15-17, 2026.

The weekend will feature demonstrations and instructions on the necessities of life across each time period, ranging from plant dying and food preparation to the fur trade, weapons of each era, and camp life of each era.

Visitors can interact with Robinson Battery of the Civil War, Abraham Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt, and General Anthony Wayne. A scheduled appearance by Frederick Douglas has been cancelled due to a health issue. School Day is Friday, May 15.

Period vendors and reenactors are welcome. For more information, contact villageauglaize@gmail.com, call 419-990-0107, or visit auglaizevillage.com. Inquiries can also be directed to Cheryl Daniel at ravensroost@metalink.net or Tim Frederick at villageauglaize@gmail.com.

Auglaize Village is located at 12296 Krouse Rd., Defiance. Mail can be sent to the Defiance County Historical Society, P.O. Box 801, Defiance, OH 43512.

The event is presented by the Defiance County Historical Society and Auglaize Village and Farm Museum.