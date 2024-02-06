Artists Invited To Apply For Flair On The Square’s Juried Art Show

(PRESS RELEASE) – Bryan, OH: Flair on the Square, an art, food & music festival in downtown Bryan, is accepting applications for the juried art fair portion of its event. Artists have until March 25 to apply.

This year’s event is set for Saturday, July 27 around Bryan’s historic courthouse square. Applications are welcome in ceramics, fiber & leather, glass, jewelry, mixed media, painting, photography & digital art, printmaking & drawing, sculpture and wood mediums.

Artists selected by the jury will have the opportunity to display and sell their art at the event. Artists can access the application by visiting flaironthesquare.com and clicking the Zaaplication link.

Flair on the Square’s inaugural event, held in 2023, attracted thousands of people from the tri-state area.

In addition to the juried art fair, Flair on the Square includes free live music, food trucks, a fresh food market, make & take art activities, and more.

The event was created as a way to cultivate, encourage and develop public appreciation and support of the arts. To learn more, visit flaironthesquare.com.

Flair on the Square is made possible in part by an investment of public funds from the Ohio Arts Council (OAC).

The OAC is a state agency that funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally and economically.