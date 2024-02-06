Hospice Of Northwest Ohio Offers Free Community Grief Support

(PRESS RELEASE) – Hospice of Northwest Ohio offers in-person bereavement groups and private counseling sessions at no charge to anyone in the community who is grieving.

Current Groups Offerings:

Coping with Loss – A twice monthly interactive support group for adults. Participants will learn about grief and have the opportunity to express and receive support, develop an understanding of one’s loss, learn realistic expectations for oneself and discover healthy coping skills. 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Toledo Center; 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Michigan Office.

Spousal or Partner Loss – Twice monthly support group for those who have experienced the death of a spouse or partner. Participants will learn ways to adapt to this life-changing event, set realistic expectations for oneself, learn to take care of oneself, gain support in understanding of grief and live with/manage the loneliness after loss. 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month from 5:30-7:00 p.m. at the Toledo Center; 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month from 3:00-4:30 p.m. at the Perrysburg Center; *New Starting in March – 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month from 5:30-7:00 p.m. at the Perrysburg Center.

Gentle Yoga for Grief – A four-week gentle yoga workshop aimed at connecting the mind, body and heart of those who have experienced the loss of a loved one. Fridays from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. at the Toledo Hospice Center – March 1, 8, 15, 22; April 5, 12, 19, 26 and May 3, 10, 17, 24.

Walking through Grief – Twice monthly interactive group for adults who are adjusting to the loss of any loved one. Being outside in nature is one of life’s most healing activities. This is especially true when you’re grieving.1st and 3rd Friday of each month May through October from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the Perrysburg Center.

To assure the best possible group experience, anyone interested in attending must first speak to a member of the Hospice Bereavement Team by phone to learn about the options and determine which group would be the most beneficial.

All bereavement services are provided free of charge and are available to anyone in the community, whether they have had previous involvement with Hospice of Northwest Ohio. All sessions are conducted by our licensed counselors.

Contact the Hospice of Northwest Ohio Bereavement Department at 419-661-4001. To learn more about grief and loss, visit www.hospicenwo.org.