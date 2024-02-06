LaRue Reitzel (1938 – 2024)

(Bookkeeper At Edon Farmer’s Co-Op)

LaRue H. Reitzel, age 85, of Edon, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, February 4, 2024, at Fountain Park Assisted Living in Bryan.

LaRue was a bookkeeper at Edon Farmer’s Co-Op for 50 years. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Blakeslee where she was a member of the former Rosary Altar Society and CLC – Catholic Ladies of Columbia.

She was also a member of the Friends of the Edon Public Library and served as their treasurer, Red Hat Society, Edon Area Foundation and Edon Alumni Scholarship Committee.

LaRue was an avid bowler and reader, enjoyed traveling having been to all 50 states, Europe, and Mexico.

She was also a sports fan who followed the Detroit Tigers and Lions and was a faithful attendee of the state baseball tournament for many years where she watched several nephews participate.

LaRue was born on March 10, 1938 in Edon, Ohio, the daughter of Robert F. and Amelia A. (Hauser) Held. She was the Valedictorian of the Edon High School Class of 1956.

She married Keith D. Reitzel on November 12, 1988 in Blakeslee, and he preceded her in death on February 8, 2003.

LaRue is survived by her stepson, Kenny (Gail) Reitzel; stepdaughter, Kay (Kenny) Vollmer and stepdaughter-in-law, Linda Reitzel, all of Edon; eight grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; siblings, Mel Held, of Bryan, Irene Brooks, of Perrysburg, Rosemary (Lee) Witter, of Defiance and Ron (Penny) Held, of Loveland, Ohio; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Held and Wanda Held, both of Edon and extended family of many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Richard and LeRoy Held; sister, Erma and her husband, Clarence Wuebben, and sister-in-law, Willene Held.

Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 P.M. on Thursday, February 8, 2024 at Krill Funeral Home, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon, Ohio with recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 P.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, February 9, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Blakeslee with Reverend Daniel Borgelt officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Those wishing to give a memorial are requested to donate to the Edon Area Foundation toward a scholarship to be set up in LaRue’s name.

