Astral Health & Beauty Bar In Archbold Celebrates With Ribbon Cutting

(PHOTOS BY SAMANTHA N. STRIPE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

CELEBRATION … Members of the Archbold Chamber of Commerce join Astral Health and Beauty Bar owner Sophie Gericke (center), along with family, friends and employees at the business’ ribbon cutting on Saturday, February 15, 2025.

By: Samantha N. Stripe

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

The Village of Archbold celebrated a new business – the Astral Health and Beauty Bar – with a ribbon cutting on Saturday, February 15, 2025. Members of the Chamber of Commerce, as well as family and friends, joined together to support owner Sophie Gericke.

While the business might be new to the area, Gericke is not. A 2019 Archbold High School graduate, she was excited to bring her business back home to her roots.

“I’m a hometown girl,” she said. “I’ve got a lot of family, a lot friends [in Archbold].” Prior to settling back in Archbold, Gericke worked in Napoleon and then in Ft. Wayne, Indiana.

A 2020 graduate of the Toledo Academy of Beauty, she has been preparing for the field for quite a while – “I’ve known what I’ve wanted to do since I was nine years old,” she said.

Located at 808 and 810 Stryker Street, the Astral Health and Beauty Bar offers a variety of different services to fit the needs of every customer, ranging from skin services like dermaplaning, peels and facials to different types of massage therapy sessions – as well as a coffee shop.

The ribbon-cutting event featured a henna artist, snacks and plenty of coffee. Other offered amenities include lash tint and brow waxing, eyelash extensions and wedding make-up. Nails and haircuts and color services are also available, as well as scalp spa services.

“There are not many places that do that in the area. I’m excited to bring it here,” Gericke noted of the scalp spa services.

The Beauty Bar also features a wellness room. “Our wellness room is a mix of aromatherapy, crystal healing…infrared sauna with red light therapy,” Gericke said.

“It’s really good for your immune system, it helps boost your mood. After a massage appointment it helps with muscle recovery. It has a lot of good benefits to it.”

Gericke added that the wellness room is also “great for your skin, your health and overall well-being.” It also has a few salt domes for patrons to put their hands or feet on.

After a long day at the spa, customers can then walk down the hall to the coffee shop on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The coffee shop features a lounge for relaxation, as well as several unique drinks and snacks to choose from.

“When I saw this building and saw that there were two separate sides, [I thought], ‘Who doesn’t want to get a coffee while they’re getting their hair done?’”

The shop is open to anyone looking for a caffeine boost. If you’re unable to come in and relax, Gericke suggests using the drive-up window or online ordering through the website.

Gericke says she is interested in learning more about the restaurant business to bring more options to the coffee shop as well. “I’ve learned a lot…it’s different from the spa life,” she said.

For right now, all services at the Beauty Bar are by appointment only. Gericke encourages patrons to visit the business website at www.astralbeautybar.com to schedule an appointment online or reach out via phone.

The coffee shop is open Tuesdays and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.