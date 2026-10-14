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Wednesday, October 14
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ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Eli Bolyard (Swanton)

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The male Athlete of the Week is Swanton soccer player Eli Bolyard. Bolyard scored five goals on Saturday in a win over Old Fort, giving him 37 on the season, a new single-season record at Swanton.

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