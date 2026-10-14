Close Menu
Wednesday, October 14
Login
Sports

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Jozie Cordy (Bryan)

By No Comments1 Min Read

The female Athlete of the Week is Bryan volleyball player Jozie Cordy. Last week, Cordy recorded 71 assists across three matches as she reached 1,000 career assists as a sophomore.

About the price of a coffee. A whole week of local news.
$3 gets you every local story plus this week’s full E-Edition. No commitment.
Get The Week For $3
See all plans  ·  Already a subscriber? Log in
Read the rest: $3 for a weekStart

Related Posts