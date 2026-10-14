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EDON BOARD OF EDUCATION: Edon Schools Outline Levy Plan, Possible Cuts In 2029

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Future financial concerns dominated the Edon Board of Education meeting on Monday, October 12. President Cody Best called the meeting to order at 5:30 p.m. After reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, roll call was taken by treasurer Deb Nester with all members present. Current board members are Christian Appel, Patty Eicher, Ashley Reed, and David Wehrle. Also in attendance were Superintendent Anthon…

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