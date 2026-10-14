Column: TWO MINUTE DRILL – Remain In God’s Word

By: Rex Stump

Wauseon, Ohio

I was amazed to discover that there are still places today, where minefields exist. Explosive devices have been secretly buried to hurt or destroy others.

The US Army is developing a smart, digital threat map to identify and record explosive hazards. Using this technology, they can determine safer routes to take in foreign territories.

Don’t you wish you had something like this for everyday threats in our life? Wouldn’t it be great to have a map that helped us recognize and avoid painful threats, people or situations?

Good news! We have a map that will help us move from point A in our lives (right now) to point B in our lives (eternity). If I offered this map to you today, free of charge, would you take this map?

Would you be interested in owning a device that would give direction, help, and encouragement? Here it is, the Bible, God’s revelation of himself to us, which declares his ways for us to follow.

The Bible was written during a 1500-year span, through more than 40 generations by more than 40 different authors from every walk of life; shepherds, soldiers, prophets, poets, monarchs, scholars, statesmen, tax collectors, fishermen, and tentmakers.

Written in a variety of places; in the wilderness, in a palace, in a dungeon, on a hillside, in a prison, and in exile. Written on the continents of Asia, Africa, and Europe, written in three languages; Hebrew, Aramaic, and Greek.

Hundreds of stories and songs, while addressing hundreds of controversial subjects. Yet with all this variety, it holds a miraculous continuity pointing us to God’s redemption of his people.

2 Timothy 3:14-16, “But you must remain faithful to the things you have been taught. You know they are true, for you know you can trust those who taught you. You have been taught the holy Scriptures from childhood, and they have given you the wisdom to receive the salvation that comes by trusting in Christ Jesus.

All Scripture is inspired by God and is useful to teach us what is true and to make us realize what is wrong in our lives. It corrects us when we are wrong and teaches us to do what is right.”

As a Christian, if we are not devoted to His Words, reading, studying, and meditating on His Words we are in danger of stepping into a dangerous walk of life. Do you have a daily routine for reading God’s Word? If not, why not?

I need God’s Word to help me live a Holy life. Sin is like an explosive waiting to hurt and maim me. Psalm 119:9 says, “How can a young person stay pure? By obeying your word.” Therefore, verse 11, “I have hidden your word in my heart, that I might not sin against you.”

I need God’s Word for direction, hope, and peace. I need truth, not opinion. I need God’s Word. How about you? If you don’t have a plan, make a plan to be in God’s Word. Share what you read and learn with each other.

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Rex Stump is the Area Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and serves as a Pastor at True North Church in Wauseon, Ohio.