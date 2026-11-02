Close Menu
Tuesday, November 3
Login
Sports

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Klaire Kern (Archbold)

By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

The female Athlete of the Week is Archbold soccer player Klaire Kern. In a district semifinal win over Evergreen, Kern registered three goals and an assist before tallying another hat trick in a district final win over Fort Jennings.

About the price of a coffee. A whole week of local news.
$3 gets you every local story plus this week’s full E-Edition. No commitment.
Get The Week For $3
See all plans  ·  Already a subscriber? Log in
Read the rest: $3 for a weekStart

Related Posts