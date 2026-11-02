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ATHLETE OF WEEK: Jett Roose (North Central)

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The male Athlete of the Week is North Central cross country runner Jett Roose. At the Division IV district race, Roose finished third and broke a 36-year old school record with a time of 16:16. A week later at the Division IV regionals, Roose was the highest area boys finisher by placing seventh (16:18.2) to qualify for the state meet.

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