Cheryl D. Stripe (1961 – 2026)

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Cheryl D. Stripe, 65, of Defiance, Ohio, passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, October 31, 2026, at CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center. Cheryl D. Stripe, 65, of Defiance, Ohio, passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, October 31, 2026, at CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center. Beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Cheryl leaves behind her husband of 46 years, Martin “Kelly” Stripe, Defiance; son James Stripe (Sonya), of Findlay and daughter Samantha Tiffany (Alexander), of Wauseon, and four grandchildren: Donovan, Dexter, Penelope and Iris. Born in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, on May 28, 1961, Cheryl grew up in the Scott/Van Wert area. On the fateful night of November 11, 1978, while cruising Main Street in Van Wert with a girlfriend, she met the love of her life, Kelly, whom she married in 1980. Always partners and best friends, they cherished each other with the deepest love and created the most treasured memories.

Cheryl attended Wayne Trace High School/Vantage Career Center for cosmetology and graduated with her diploma in 1979. She continued to cut hair for a year before becoming a stay-at-home mom, spending her time filling her children and husband’s heart with the ongoing love, kindness and laughter that she was known for to so many.

Always kind, always giving, Cheryl lived to be kind to others. She often shared that it was not her place to judge where others were in their lives and was known to frequently give to those in need, whether it was family, a friend or a complete stranger. Oftentimes Cheryl would literally give her last bit of cash in her wallet to someone struggling on the street.

Always full of joy, spunk and tenacity, Cheryl put everyone first, but especially her family. Fiercely loyal and loving, she would protect her husband and children with “mama bear” instincts like no other. She was known for her hugs, her famous chocolate chip cookies, her love and her faith in God. Cheryl, more than anything, was known for having made the most beautiful life.

Services will be held at Schaffer Funeral Home South at 1753 S. Clinton St., Defiance.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, from 2:00 to 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. A church service will be held the following day, Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 10 a.m., with Pastors Chuck Schmunk and Keith Hunsinger presiding.

The family suggests donations be made in her honor to CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center or the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.