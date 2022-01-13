Attorney General Dave Yost Issues Statement On Supreme Court Ruling To Stay Vaccine Mandate

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement on the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to stay the vaccine mandate in Ohio, et al. v. Department of Labor, OSHA, et al.

“Americans have lost too much to this disease already – all of us want this pandemic to end – but it is critical that we do not lose our Constitution, too,” Yost said. “Today’s ruling protects our individual rights and states’ rights to pursue the solutions that work best for their citizens.”

Yost led a coalition of 27 attorneys general in seeking an immediate stay of the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate issued by OSHA. Ohio Solicitor General Ben Flowers provided oral arguments before the high court.