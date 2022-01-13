Stryker Schools Select Students Of The Month For December

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

STUDENTS OF THE MONTH … This year Mr. Schultz has decided to elect a student of the month from each grade. Above are the December Students of the Month with the core value for December being “Integrity”. Pictured from left to right: Mr. David Schultz-Principal; Marissa Myers Senior; Maddyson Miehls-Junior; Adysen Andres-Sophomore; Daniel Donovan-Freshman; Reiss Creighton-Eighth Grade; Jacob Ramon Seventh Grade. (PHOTO PROVIDED)