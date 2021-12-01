(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement regarding yesterday’s ruling by the U.S. District Court of Eastern Kentucky enjoining the federal vaccine mandate for federal contractors:
“This is not about vaccines, it’s about the mandates,” Yost said. “The judge’s opinion clearly states that and it has been our position all along that the president cannot impose these mandates on the people.”
Be the first to comment on "Attorney General Yost Issues Statement On Stoppage Of Vaccine Mandate For Federal Contractors"