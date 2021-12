Danny Robert Westfall, 69 of Montpelier passed away Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at his home. He was born on June 6, 1952 in Texas to Elmer R. and Peggy A. (Gilpin) Westfall.

Danny was a Montpelier High School graduate. Per the family requests there will be no services for Danny.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com