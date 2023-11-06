Authorities Investigating Fatal House Fire In Hicksville

(PRESS RELEASE) – At 9:13 a.m., the Hicksville and Farmer Twp. Fire Department were called to 11811 Breininger Road. Upon arrival firefighters had smoke showing from a one-story wood frame residential structure.

Mutual aid was immediately requested from four neighboring fire departments for manpower and water with Sherwood, Edgerton, Antwerp, and Crane Twp. responding. Delaware Twp. VFD was later called to the scene to relive other firefighters.

Upon making entry into the structure, firefighters found a victim. The victim was immediately transported to the Community Memorial Hospital, in Hicksville, by the Hicksville EMS. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. The name has not been released, until notification of family.

The state fire marshal’s office has been called in to investigate the cause of the fire. Fire crews remained on scene, extinguishing hot spots, and assisting with the investigation. Further information will be made available later.