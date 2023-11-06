H. Douglas Lashaway (1957 – 2023)

(Attended North Central High School)

Harold Douglas Lashaway, 65, of Pioneer passed away on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born on November 7, 1957 in Bowling Green, Ohio to Harold R. and Edna L. (Weaver) Lashaway. Doug attended North Central High School and was in the United States Navy, but neither were really his thing.

On July 23, 1983 in Pioneer, he married Patricia L. Connin, and she survives. He attended Solid Rock Church in West Unity.

Doug followed in his fathers’ footsteps driving semi, even before he had his driver’s license. He recently retired from Meyers Brothers Trucking in Pioneer.

Doug loved deer hunting, riding his Harley and his dog Diesel. His favorite title was being a “Pop” to his grandchildren. He enjoyed hanging out with friends and family, laughing and singing.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Pat; daughters Jaymie Lashaway, Kristy (Dustin) Meyers, and Ashley (Chad Crisenbery) Kimpel, all of Pioneer; grandchildren Derek Morris, Makayla Meyers, Cooper Lashaway, Tyler Meyers, Aiden Meyers and Alli Meyers; siblings Marsha (Tim) Renner of LaGrange, Georgia, Pastor Michael (Zoranda) Lashaway of Monterey, Tennessee, Tina (Jerry) McKinney of Homosassa, Florida, Justin Lashaway of Indianapolis, Indiana, Melissa Lashaway of Homosassa, Florida, and Faron (Chasity) Lashaway of Manchester, Tennessee.

Doug was preceded in death by his parents and two siblings Ricky Lee Lashaway and Cynthia Lucille Lashaway.

Visitation for Doug will be on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 from 2-7pm at the Pioneer Nazarene Church in Pioneer. Services will be on Thursday at 11am at the church with Jim Hicks to officiate. Interment will follow at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer.

Memorial contributions may be given to Heartland Hospice. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.