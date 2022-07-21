Authorities Seeking Information About Series Of Thefts & Vandalism In Lyons

Posted By: Newspaper Staff July 21, 2022

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information regarding thefts and vandalism in the Village of Lyons.

Recently, there has been instances of bases being stolen from the ball diamonds and vandalism at the parks and personal properties.

Residents are asked to stay alert for suspicious activity or someone causing damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department.

 

