Barbara Borton-Galvin (1947 – 2024)

Barbara Borton-Galvin age 76, Wauseon, crossed over into the arms of Jesus Monday morning January 8, 2024, at Fairlawn Nursing home under the care of Hospice.

She was born September 16, 1947 to George and June Borton. Barbara worked as a hairdresser, owning her own salon in Wauseon for over forty years.

Barbara was the daughter of the late George and June Borton. She attended Chesterfield High School and played flute in the band.

Family meant the world to her, especially her children and grandchildren and was a member of Pettisville Missionary Church.

Among her survivors are her daughter, Cyndi (Hal) Cassidy, Archbold, Ohio; grandsons Zach (Danielle), Richmond Hill, GA and Nick of Valdosta, GA; great grandchildren, Parker, Hallie, and Carson. Additionally, her son, Dean, Pettisville, his sons Braydon and Clayton; brother Mark (Julie) Borton, Wauseon; sister in law Jane (Don) Borton, Ft. Wayne; and amazing close friend to the family, Tonya Becker, Wauseon; along with Barb’s granddaughter, Sarah Becker Ricker.

Barbara was preceded in death by her late husband, Thomas R. Galvin (DJ Tommy Ray), along with her parents George and June Borton, and brothers, Ronald Borton, Eddie Borton, David Borton, Donald Borton.

Celebration of life for Barbara will take place on Sunday January 14, 2024, at Pettisville Missionary Church 4-7 with a brief memorial service at 4:00, with Pastor John Horning officiating, followed by a meal and fellowship from 4:30-7 pm.

In lieu of flowers, Barbara requested that memorial contributions be made to Hospice of NWO and Pettisville Missionary Church; condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

The Grisier Funeral Home of Archbold is honored to serve the Borton-Galvin family.