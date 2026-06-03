Column: TWO MINUTE DRILL – Who Is On The Throne?

By: Rex Stump

Wauseon, Ohio

As we speed through Spring, we are finding ourselves in a new season! A season of growth, as gardens and fields are planted, and flowers bloom.

A season of transition as graduates move into a new stage of life. (If you know a few graduates, it’s also pulled pork season.) A season of new starts as young couples get married. These are exciting new seasons of life.

But there are many who are going through a new season, that may cause anxiety. New job, new living location, or a newborn in the house. Some of us are facing an unwanted new season. A season of divorce, death, loss of a job, loss of a home.

As a Christian, how do we move forward in these various seasons of life? How do we live out our faith in obedience to God, when the winds of change are at hand?

It was in the year King Uzziah died that I saw the Lord. He was sitting on a lofty throne, and the train of his robe filled the Temple.

Attending him were mighty seraphim, each having six wings. With two wings they covered their faces, with two they covered their feet, and with two they flew. (Isaiah 6)

Uzziah was overall a good king, but he disobeyed God by entering the temple of the LORD to burn incense on the altar. In response, God struck Uzziah with leprosy, and he was an isolated leper until his death.

Isaiah was discouraged for various reasons, but mainly because a great king had passed away. Where was the Lord in this season? Answer, the Lord was sitting on a throne! God was still enthroned in heaven and was still in charge of all creation.

Isaiah saw the throne room and angels and quickly realized his sinfulness. Isaiah’s life may have appeared to be flawless, but placed against the background of God’s perfect life and light, he was not.

In that moment, Isaiah met with the LORD, convicted of his sin, cleansed from this sin and was ready to serve God.

“Then I heard the Lord asking, “Whom should I send as a messenger to this people? Who will go for us?” I said, “Here I am. Send me.” (Verse 8)

In whatever season of life you are in, God’s on the throne. Be at peace, knowing the truth that He is in charge. Our Sovereign and Majestic God, mighty in power and wisdom, knows what He is doing.

Secondly, God is looking for us to simply surrender to Him and serve. It’s easy in moments of new seasons to worry about ourselves and how we are affected. Instead, having been made right with God, choose to surrender and serve the only one who is worthy to sit enthroned in Heaven.

“Stay strong, stay focused…stay faithful!”

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Rex Stump is the Area Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and serves as a Pastor at True North Church in Wauseon, Ohio.