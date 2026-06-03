Northwest State, Union Bank To Host Free Financing Workshop

ARCHBOLD, Ohio — Northwest State Community College (NSCC) is hosting a Business Financing Workshop, a free seminar on Tuesday, June 9, beginning at 4:30 p.m. in the Voinovich Auditorium on the Archbold Campus.

The event includes an overview of the CEED Initiative, a presentation about financial readiness and a special presentation by The Union Bank Co.

The workshop is part of CEED to Success, a national pilot program designed to expand entrepreneurship and business financing education for underserved founders, with a focus on veteran-, women-, and minority-owned businesses.

Through this initiative, NSCC is partnering with Baker Hill, the program’s founder, and the National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) to bring these resources to the local community.

“At NSCC, we are committed to ensuring that every aspiring entrepreneur, especially those from historically underserved communities, has access to the knowledge, resources, and strategic partnerships needed to secure capital and successfully grow their business,” said Lisa Becher, NSCC business faculty and the director of the Northwest Ohio Small Business Development Center.

The workshop brings together entrepreneurs, lenders and economic development experts to help attendees navigate the funding landscape. Programming includes an overview of resources for area entrepreneurs, a financing fundamentals presentation led by The Union Bank Co.

“CEED to Success isn’t just a program — it’s a catalyst for systemic change,” said Dirk Soma, director, Entrepreneurial Ecosystems, Baker Hill.

“By working alongside NACCE and aligning education, entrepreneurship and local partnerships, we’re building resilient ecosystems where underserved entrepreneurs don’t just start businesses; they drive lasting, community-centered impact.”

This collaboration underscores a shared mission: turning entrepreneurial dreams into tangible success stories by making business loans more accessible — especially for underserved populations.

“Too often, entrepreneurs are told to ‘get bankable’ without ever being shown what that actually means,” said Austin Brown, SBA Manager at The Union Bank Co.

“Through CEED, we have an opportunity to demystify the lending process, answer real questions, and help founders understand how to position their businesses for capital access and long-term growth.

When financial institutions show up early as educators and partners, not just lenders, the entire small business ecosystem gets stronger.”

The importance of this effort is reflected in the broader small business landscape: recent U.S. Census data show that women-owned and minority-owned firms each represent more than one in five employer businesses nationwide, while veteran-owned businesses remain a significant force in communities across the country.

As these entrepreneurs continue to grow their economic impact, initiatives like CEED to Success help ensure they also have clearer pathways to the financing knowledge, relationships and resources needed to scale.

RSVP to reserve your spot today! Contact Lisa Becher at LBecher@NorthwestState.edu.