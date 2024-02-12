Close Menu
Monday, February 12, 2024
BBC 8TH GRADE BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT: CJ Fidler’s Big Game Lifts North Central Past Montpelier 55-31

BBC 8TH GRADE BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP … North Central’s CJ Fidler (middle photo) poured in 35 points, including all 22 points for the Eagles in the first quarter, as they beat Montpelier 55-31 to ta...

