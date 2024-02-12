Close Menu
Monday, February 12, 2024
The Village Reporter
Sports

NWOAL 8TH GRADE BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT: Archbold Ends Season Undefeated After Knocking Off Bryan 35-23

No Comments1 Min Read

8TH GRADE BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP … After a perfect 16-0 regular season, the Archbold Bluestreaks capped things off by beating Bryan 35-23 to win the 8th grade tournament championship. The S...

SUBSCRIBERS - To access our daily local news stories that appear online up to a week before they are published within the traditional weekly edition, please login.

Not currently a subscriber?  Support LOCAL family-owned, LOCAL resident-operated small business by obtaining seven days of website access, along with the current full-color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00. 

*Obtain a traditional subscription longer than 7 days and you will receive all these benefits plus the traditional mailed print edition every week!

Share.

Related Posts