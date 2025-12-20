BBC BOYS BASKETBALL: Edon Holds Off Late Surge By Stryker For 52-48 Win

TEAM-HIGH SCORER … Briggs Gallehue (above) goes glass for a bucket as part of a 24-point night to lead the Bombers past Stryker.

PHOTOS BY RACHEL NAGEL / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

HANDLIING THE ROCK … Stryker’s Eli Capps dribbles past an Edon defender during last Thursday’s BBC contest at Stryker High School.

Edon 52, Stryker 48

STRYKER – Edon held off a late rally by Stryker as the Bombers prevailed with a 52-48 decision over the Panthers in the Buckeye Border Conference opener for both squads.

The Bombers (3-2, 1-0 BBC) led 38-30 going into the fourth quarter before the Panthers (4-4, 0-1 BBC) nearly pulled it off despite having an 18-14 scoring advantage over the final eight minutes.

Briggs Gallehue led the Bombers with 24 points and Corbin Chrisman added 16 points.

William Donovan poured in 25 points leading Stryker with 21 of his points coming in the second half along in sinking 9 of 10 free throws. Cody Stewart added nine points.

EDON (52) – Stantz 6; Chrisman 16; Kiess 0; Brigle 5; Gallehue 24; Reed 1; Totals: 13-5-11 – 52

STRYKER (48) – Donovan 25; Ab. Batterson 0; Williams 3; Julliard; Capps 6; Rivas 0; An. Batterson 3; Stewart 9; Shindledecker 2; Totals: 15-2-12 – 48

EHS 15 10 13 14 – 52

SHS 13 6 11 18 – 48