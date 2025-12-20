BBC BOYS BASKETBALL: Pettisville Soars Past North Central In BBC Opener, 67-33

BIG NIGHT … Ryan Bishop puts home two of his 25 points on the night, 10 of which came in the first quarter, as the Blackbirds raced to a 21-4 lead after the first eight minutes.

PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

CONFERENCE OPENER … North Central’s Tyler Meyers turns the corner on a drive down the lane in the first half of the Eagles’ BBC opener at Pettisville.

By: Jesse Davis

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jesse@thevillagereporter.com

PETTISVILLE (December 18, 2025) – The Pettisville Blackbirds (4-1, 1-0 BBC) were dominant in their home court matchup against the North Central Eagles (4-1, 0-1 BBC) on Thursday.

Pettisville put their stamp on the night early, going 10-0 to start the game via a pair of baskets from Alex Galvin, a basket by Jack Leppelmeier, and a pair of baskets by Ryan Bishop.

A North Central basket by Jackson Poynter was followed by a pair of Blackbirds baskets from Bishop and Creighton Aeschliman.

Another Poynter field goal was followed by a trey from Leppelmeier and a pair of layups by Bishop to end the first quarter 21-4.

Two points from Aeschliman and three from Galvin started scoring for the second quarter for the Blackbirds, with three baskets coming quickly – two from Tyler Meyers and one from Alex St. John – for the Eagles.

A pair of Bishop buckets were joined by a basket from Poynter for the Eagles to make it a 32-12 Blackbird lead at halftime.

Both teams hit the ground running in the third quarter, with each team garnering a basket on their first possession.

Another basket from Galvin and one free throw from Blackbird Thane Martin led into an eight-point run by Pettisville, with two free throws from Aeschliman, two baskets from Bishop, and a basket from Leppelmeier to push their lead to 44-15.

Not to be outdone, the Eagles went on their own nine-point run courtesy of a basket from Talen Reinbolt, two free throws from Poynter, a trey from St. John, and a basket from Anton Hegler.

Pettisville took back the reins to end the period with three baskets and a free throw from Leppelmeier to bring the score to 51-24.

Two baskets and a free throw by Bishop launched the Blackbirds into the final quarter, followed by a pair of baskets each from North Central’s Poynter and Pettisville’s Leppelmeier.

Another Galvin score was met by a trey from the Eagles’ Zack Whitley. Bishop put in a pair of free tosses before Briggs Fiser put in the last basket for North Central and a pair of Leppelmeier free throws would close out the scoring for Pettisville and wrap up a 67-33 win.

NORTH CENTRAL (33) – Hegler 2; Martin 1; Taylor 0; Jackson Poynter 12; T. Meyers 4; Whitley 5; Brigle 0; Reinbolt 2; Fiser 2; St. John 5; Clark 0; Jacob Poynter 0; A. Meyers 0; Totals: 12-2-3 – 33

PETTISVILLE (67) – Leppelmeier 25; Galvin 11; Aeschliman 6; Osterday 0; Hoylman 0; Hogrefe 0; Crawford 0; Bishop 25; Totals: 26-2-9 – 67

NCHS 4 8 12 9 – 33

PHS 21 11 19 16 – 67