BBC BOYS BASKETBALL: State-Ranked Montpelier Rallies To Upend Stryker, 61-53

AVOIDING THE UPSET … Montpelier’s Hayden Sharps put up a floater in the lane. Sharps led the Locos with 25 points as they rallied in the second half to beat Stryker.

PHOTOS BY REBEKAH DELL / THE VILLAGE REPORTER BBC CLASH … Stryker’s Eli Capps attempts a shot in the fourth quarter at Montpelier High School.

Montpelier 61, Stryker 53 MONTPELIER – State ranked Montpelier fell behind at halftime in its Buckeye Border Confe...