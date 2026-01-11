NWOAL BOYS BASKETBALL: Wauseon Opens League Play With Comeback Win At Swanton

SPLITTING THE DEFENSE … Swanton sophomore Brady Haselman tries to go between the Wauseon defenders on a drive.

PHOTOS BY RENEA KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER SKILLED BALL HANDLING … Riley Riegsecker (above) tallied a game-high 21 points to lead the Indians’ rally in a 43-37 win at Swanton to start NWOAL play.

By: Jesse Davis THE VILLAGE REPORTER jesse@thevillagereporter.com SWANTON (January 8, 2026) - The Wauseon Indian...