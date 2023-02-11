BBC BOYS BASKETBALL: Stryker Stuns Pettisville 31-30 On Cadwell’s Buzzer Beater To Win BBC Title

BBC TITLE BOUT … Levi Barnum gets the ball inside for Stryker on Friday night. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)

By: Daniel Cooley

PETTISVILLE - Trailing 30-28 with 2.4 seconds left, Stryker needed a miracle and ended up getting it. Taking the ball out from under the Pettisville basket, the Panthers successfully got the ball across half court and called a time out with 2.1 seconds remaining.