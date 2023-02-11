Saturday, February 11
Sports

BBC BOYS BASKETBALL: Stryker Stuns Pettisville 31-30 On Cadwell’s Buzzer Beater To Win BBC Title

No Comments5 Mins Read

BBC TITLE BOUT … Levi Barnum gets the ball inside for Stryker on Friday night. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)

By: Daniel Cooley

PETTISVILLE - Trailing 30-28 with 2.4 seconds left, Stryker needed a miracle and ended up getting it. Taking the ball out from under the Pettisville basket, the Panthers successfully got the ball across half court and called a time out with 2.1 seconds remaining.

Please login to view this news story.  Not currently a subscriber?  Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.

Share.

Related Posts