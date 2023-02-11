Bryan @ Swanton Girls Varsity Basketball

Bryan 58 Swanton 26

SWANTON – Eleven Lady Bears hit the scoring column as Bryan (20-2, 7-0 NWOAL) wrapped up their third straight outright NWOAL title and fourth straight overall by trouncing Swanton 58-26.

Reese Grothaus drilled four of Bryan’s ten triples as a team and had 13 points on the night.

Alaina Pelland had three buckets for six points to front Swanton (10-12, 1-6).

BRYAN (58) – Zimmerman 3; Thiel 9; Voigt 6; Grothaus 13; Rau 4; Smith 8; Arnold 6; Langenderfer 4; Alspaugh 2; Mossburg 2; Lane 0; McCoy 0; Vollmer 0; Blevins 0; Totals: 8-10-11 – 58

SWANTON (26) – Crow 0; Finfera 3; Gowing 3; Nelson 2; Floyd 2; Yeager 1; Manning 5; Carrizales 0; Pelland 6; Haselman 4; Totals: 8-3-1 – 26

BRYAN 9 27 14 8 – 58

SWANTON 5 2 9 10 – 26

JUNIOR VARSITY: Bryan, 17-14 (two quarters)

