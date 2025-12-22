BBC GIRLS BASKETBALL: Stryker’s Defense Dominates In 43-34 Victory Over Edon

BBC SHOWDOWN … Stryker’s Grace Froelich (above) led a balanced Panther attack with nine points as Stryker won at Edon, 43-34.

PHOTOS BY REBEKAH DELL / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

RETURN TO SENDER … Grace Ripke (#12) of Edon denies a shot in the lane by Stryker senior Reiss Creighton.

By: John Fryman

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

john@thevillagereporter.com

EDON (December 19, 2025) – In a matchup between two squads who had returned their entire starting lineups from a year ago, along with conference title aspirations, Stryker prevailed with a 43-34 victory over Edon in a Buckeye Border Conference showdown.

It also marked the first conference game of the season for Stryker, who remained perfect at 8-0 on the season and 1-0 in the BBC. Edon fell to 5-3 overall and 1-1 in the conference.

“I had challenged the girls that we haven’t had a game in my opinion yet where we played to our potential for four quarters,” said Stryker head coach Conner Ruffer.

“Coming out tonight in the first half, I thought we had played to our potential despite having one of our players going out with a bloody nose and not being able to come back in. And we also got great minutes from our bench.”

Stryker, who ended up sinking 19 of 30 free throws for the night, had reached the charity stripe in the opening two and a half minutes with Abby Oberlin and Aubrey Clemens both sinking a pair of free throws apiece for a quick 4-0 lead.

“We take free throws seriously in practice, where we do some pressure-free throws,” pointed out the Panthers coach. “Our girls went out there with confidence and being able to step up and shoot them while getting to the free-throw line.”

Edon would quickly tie the game at 4-4 on back-to-back baskets by Addi Snyder, but Stryker eventually took the lead for good when senior Allie Ruffer stepped up, and the 5-6 senior nailed one of her two three-point buckets for a 7-4 advantage.

“Her (Ruffer) three-point shot definitely gave us a big spark in the quarter,” said the Stryker coach.

Stryker led 11-5 after the first quarter before Edon got a three-point bucket from Genna Ripke to close to within three points, 11-8.

That was the closest Edon would get for the rest of the game as Stryker went on a pivotal 10-0 scoring run with Grace Froelich hitting a short off-glass jumper for a decisive 21-8 lead before Snyder ended the Bombers drought with two free throws.

A turnaround jumper by Anna Donovan and then a three-pointer by Reiss Creighton for a 26-10 cushion just before halftime.

Stryker’s defensive pressure was another key factor, forcing Edon into 23 turnovers in the game. “We locked into our game plan on defense and paid attention to what we talked about in practice and film,” said the Stryker coach. “

The Bombers also got into early foul trouble, as two of its starters, Adison Briner and Neveah Smith, fouled out in the fourth quarter.

“That’s a credit to them (Stryker), and they had us well-scouted,” said Edon head coach Brien Moore.

“Big thing was they came out, and they set the tone early. We’ve got to do a better job of turning around and stopping the bleeding there. They went on a couple of scoring runs, and ultimately, we got to figure out how to stop those early, so we don’t dig ourselves too big of a hole.”

Stryker didn’t have a single player to reach double figures, but they were led by Froelich, who finished with nine points, leading the way. Freshman Khloe Goebel had seven points while Donovan, Oberlin, Ruffer, and Creighton all contributed with six points each. The Panthers were 11 of 30 for 36% from the floor, along with 19 rebounds and 16 turnovers.

Snyder led the Bombers with 11 points, and Genna Ripke added ten points. Their leading scorer, Adison Briner, who had been averaging in double figures, was held to just two points via a putback jumper in the third quarter.

“Proud of our girls’ effort, and they didn’t quit tonight,” noted Moore. Edon was 9 of 29 for 31% from the field, 12 of 19 from the stripe, along with 19 rebounds.

“Anyone can beat anyone on any given night in the BBC,” pointed out the Stryker coach. “I don’t think we will take any game lightly. I think when we come out, everyone is going to give their best, and we can’t let up.”

STRYKER (43) – Froelich 9; Donovan 6; Oberlin 6; Ruffer 6; R. Creighton 6; A. Clemens 2; Goebel 7; M. Clemens 1; Totals: 6-4-19 – 43

EDON (34) – Bartlett 0; Schwartz 0; Ge. Ripke 10; Gr. Ripke 6; Briner 2; Snyder 11; Smith 2; Aldrich 3; Totals: 5-4-12 – 34

SHS 1115 9 8 – 43

EHS 5 7 13 9 – 34