NWOAL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Archbold Edges Bryan 31-30 Thanks To Late Free Throw

DOWN TO THE WIRE … Archbold’s Miley Gericke drives the lane in an NWOAL game at Bryan. Gericke would hit a free throw in the waning seconds to give the Bluestreaks a 31-30 win.

PHOTOS BY REBEKAH DELL / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

NWOAL OPENER … Mylie Vollmer gets some space to launch a three-pointer for Bryan.

Archbold 31, Bryan 30

BRYAN – A fourth quarter rally by the Golden Bears tied the game 30-30 but Miley Gericke went 1-2 at the line in the final seconds to lift the Streaks to a 31-30 NWOAL win.

Charlee Forward drilled three triples on her way to a team-high 15 points for Archbold (9-0, 1-0 NWOAL) and Averyann Fisher tallied 11 to pace Bryan (5-3, 0-1 NWOAL).

ARCHBOLD (31) – Hurst 0; Forward 15; Kern 5; Gericke 7; Wendt 0; Meyer 0; Harris 4; Totals: 5-3-12 – 31

BRYAN (30) – Langham 1; Miller 0; Hanna 6; Fisher 11; Kidston 2; Thiel 0; Arnold 3; Vollmer 1; Hepker 6; Totals: 6-4-6 – 30

AHS 7 4 10 10 – 31

BHS 2 9 5 16 – 30