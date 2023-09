The Bean Creek Valley History Center in Fayette will be hosting their 7th Annual Lantern Tour at the Pleasant View Union Cemetery in Fayette on Thursday, September 21st.

The event, which is sponsored by Normal Memorial Library and the Pleasant View Union Cemetery, begins at 6:30pm and costs $5.00 to get in.

The guided tour will take people through the cemetery and share stories of long-ago citizens. Refreshments will be served following the tour.