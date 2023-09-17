LuAnn Tappen (1953 – 2023)

(1972 Graduate Of Montpelier High School)

LuAnn E. Tappen, 69, of Bryan passed away at her home on Friday, September 15, 2023. She was born on December 3, 1953 in Montpelier to Henry “Hank” M. and Margaret E. (Osborn) Gordon.

LuAnn graduated from Montpelier High School in 1972. On March 8, 1986 she married Max H. Tappen at Defiance Lutheran Church, and he survives.

LuAnn worked at Robinair Corp. in Montpelier as an assembler for 29 years, until its closing in 2002. She enjoyed going to their place on Randall Lake in Coldwater, Michigan.

She loved her grandson dearly. In her free time, she would go fishing, crochet, and loved baking pies.

She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Max; children Sarah (Elizabeth) Kelly of Springfield, Ohio and Matthew (Brad Hart) Kelly of Columbus, Ohio; grandson Elijah Kelly; and sister Reva (Cort) Goshia of Bryan. LuAnn was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation for LuAnn will be on Tuesday, September 19th from 2-7pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier. Services will be on Wednesday at 11am at the funeral home with Pastor Mary Beth Smith Gunn to officiate. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Memorial contributions may be given to CHP Hospice or The Autism Society of Dayton. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.