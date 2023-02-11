Beauty From The Heart Proves Helps Teens Find Perfect Prom Outfits

2023 PROM SEASON IS COMING … Beauty Comes from the Heart Boutique offers everything young ladies and men need to make their prom night one to remember. (PHOTO BY AMY WENDT, STAFF)

By: Amy Wendt

With prom season closing in, Lori King, the coordinator for the Beauty Comes from the Heart (BCFH), is working hard to make sure everyone can find perfect formalwear for their big evening.

King, the mother of three grown sons, jokes that she is an unlikely candidate to head up an organization specializing in pre-loved formal dresses and menswear.