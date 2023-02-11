Habitat Management Program With Tom James Hosted By Williams SWCD

The Williams Soil & Water Conservation District’s (SWCD) Habitat Enhancement Learning Program continues on Thursday, February 23, with ‘Designing Habitat with Intent’ with the renowned Tom James, Team Member with Management Advantage & Owner of Modern Habitat Solutions.

Tom is considered one of the top habitat management consultants in the nation with landowners to improve and manage wildlife habitat.

He travels around the country teaching about habitat establishment and its management. Learn about property design, development, food plots and more.

You can see Tom on You-Tube in the ‘The Management Advantage’ Project 17 series. The series is an online show which teaches and promotes the best practices for land and wildlife management for today’s involved landowners and managers.

The workshop will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Williams SWCD office at 11246 State Route 15, Montpelier.

For more information and to register call Josh Imber or Anne Marie at 419-636-9395. There is no cost to attend, but in case of inclement weather, we would like to notify people of changes.