Betty Hartsock (1931 – 2025)

(Retired From Bryan Nursing Care Center)
Betty Jean (Fisher) Hartsock, 93, of Montpelier, passed away on Tuesday, March 4, 2025 at Hillside Country Living in Bryan.
She was born on December 8, 1931 in West Unity, Ohio to Cleland and Datha (Harris) Fisher. She attended Stryker High School class of 1949.
Betty was the co-owner/operator of Figley Nursing Home in Pioneer, the first administrator of Evergreen Manor in Montpelier and she retired from Bryan Nursing Care Center where she worked as an LPN.
Betty was an avid bowler and had been inducted into the Montpelier Women’s Bowling Association Hall of Fame. She spent many years serving as the association’s secretary and represented the association in state and national tournaments and conventions.
Betty loved gardening and enjoyed taking care of her flowers and plants. She also had a great love for her family. Betty was a member of Eastland Baptist Church in Bryan.
Betty is survived by two step children; nine grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; many honorary grandchildren; one niece and many nephews; and special friends Thomas and Dee Heston.
She was preceded in death by her three husbands; three siblings, Robert, Rosetta and James; daughter, Nancy Kaye; stepson Dana Hartsock; and great grandson, Jeremy Bittinger.
Visitation for Betty be held on Saturday, March 8, 2025 from 10-1 at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. A funeral service will take place at 1 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Jeff Sheldon to officiate.
Memorials may be given to Eastland Baptist Church in Bryan. Online condolences may be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.