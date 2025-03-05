Betty Hartsock (1931 – 2025)

(Retired From Bryan Nursing Care Center)

Betty Jean (Fisher) Hartsock, 93, of Montpelier, passed away on Tuesday, March 4, 2025 at Hillside Country Living in Bryan.

She was born on December 8, 1931 in West Unity, Ohio to Cleland and Datha (Harris) Fisher. She attended Stryker High School class of 1949.

Betty was the co-owner/operator of Figley Nursing Home in Pioneer, the first administrator of Evergreen Manor in Montpelier and she retired from Bryan Nursing Care Center where she worked as an LPN.