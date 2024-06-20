Betty Houghton (1935 – 2024)

(Former Montpelier Village Clerk)

Betty Mae Houghton, 88, entered heaven on Thursday morning, June 20, 2024. She had been a resident at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn.

She was born on December 1, 1935 in Williams County, Ohio to the late Ora B. and Florence F. (Woolf) Allman. She married James D. Houghton on May 11, 1985 in Montpelier, Ohio. He preceded her in death on September 5, 2010.

Betty served as the Village Clerk for Montpelier, Ohio and also worked in payroll and accounts payable at several area factories. She was a member of the Auburn Presbyterian Church.

She was very involved with the church choir, rummage sales and the Friends Table. Betty loved to travel. She collected Precious Moments and was in a club for that.

She loved animals and always had a dog. Her dog Lily lives with JoLynn now. She was a very dedicated Grandma who helped raise Travis and Tyson and helped make them the young men they are today.

Surviving are daughters JoLynn (Jim) Conley, Auburn, Indiana; Heather Houghton, Auburn, Indiana; son Timothy Houghton, Waterloo, Indiana; grandsons Travis Conley, Lansing, Michigan; Tyson Conley, Auburn, Indiana; brother Leland (Barb) Allman, Pioneer, Ohio; brother-in-law Raymond Carnahan, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was preceded in death by brothers John (Marilyn) Allman, Orlando (Mary Lou) Allman; sisters Thelma (Denver) Lee, Mary Jane Allman; brother-in-law David (Barbara) Houghton; sisters-in-law Miriam D. Houghton, Nanci Carnahan.

Calling will be held on Monday (June 24, 2024) from 10:00am to 11:00am at Auburn Presbyterian Church (111 West 12th Street in Auburn, Indiana). Funeral Service will follow at 11:00am with Pastor David Lawrence officiating. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.

Memorials may be given to the Friends Table at Auburn Presbyterian Church – 111 West 12th Street in Auburn, Indiana 46706.

Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home in Spencerville, Indiana is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online obituary or sign the guestbook, visit cbwfuneralhome.com.