Bittersweet Farms Offers 80-Acre Haven For Autism Support

AUTISM SUPPORT … Megan Thompson (left), the executive director of Bittersweet Farms, and Abby Ritzman (center), the assistant executive director, told Archbold Rotarians about the services that the organization has provided for adults diagnosed with autism spectrum disorders since 1983 and how some of those services will be adapted to become more community centered over the next five years. The program was arranged by Rotarian Dale Kern.

PRESS RELEASE – Some 42 years ago Bittersweet Farms opened near Maumee in Monclova Township to serve adults 18 or older who had an autism disorder.

Residential services were provided on an 80 acre farmstead because the location provided a lot of vocational and outdoor opportunities that a basic residential facility could not.

For example, executive director Megan Thompson explained it allowed residents who were able to participate in outdoor activities to help maintain the grounds, care for farm animals and tend to gardens.

The variety of meaningful activities available allowed staff to match residents with jobs that met their sensory and social interactions needs that they enjoyed doing.

Today, roughly 40 adults are housed on the main campus. Twenty beds are for persons who have a higher level of nursing and care needs while the others live in waiver homes where staff support their needs.

Persons on the main campus receive three levels of service: residential, day programming and recreational.

Additionally, Bittersweet Farms has expanded services beyond the main campus. Day programs for persons with autism are also provided in Lima.

And, in Pemberville Bittersweet partners with five school districts to provide educational and other services for youth between the ages of 12 and 22. Though the services are provided in Pemberville, Bittersweet staff provide services for about nine students.

A total of 60 persons participate in the day programming either on the main campus or in Lima. And, about 20 families participate in recreational programming organized by Bittersweet.

Abby Ritzman, who has worked for Bittersweet Farms for 16 years, explained all of the vocational programming is now done on the main campus.

However, she added that over the next five years much of that will transition to off-site jobs where employers will pay the workers a wage with Bittersweet staff providing the training and support for employees in the off-site work places.

In 2024, Bittersweet Farms’ budget was $8.4 million with roughly 84 percent of that coming from Medicaid reimbursement for housing, nursing and other services. The remaining 16 percent comes from fundraisers and grants.

According to the executive director, since nearly 3 percent of the general population (1 in 36) has an autism spectrum diagnosis and residents generally stay at Bittersweet Farms for their entire life, there is a long waiting list for their residential services – about 200 people.

Their residents range in age from 18 to 72 with several of the oldest residents dating back to when Bittersweet Farms opened in 1983.

As their residents age, Thompson explained that staff are trying to figure out what retirement should look like for those residents. The key to keeping persons with autism happy is to provide a structured environment regardless of their age.

When asked about the cause for autism, Thompson said that research points to a genetic component; however, beyond that, there is no good research that proves any specific cause.

She suggested that the frequency of a higher autism diagnosis today than in the past is probably due to greater public awareness of the disorder. As families become more aware of autism, they know what to look for and are more likely to ask for help, she said.