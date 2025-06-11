Metamora Awarded $78,000 Grant To Modernize Zoning Codes

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Development has announced $1.5 million in grant funding through its Housing Technical Assistance program, with the Village of Metamora slated to receive $78,000.

The grant aims to help local governments update and improve their zoning codes and planning processes. Metamora is among 20 counties set to benefit from this initiative, which focuses on modernizing outdated zoning regulations to better serve their communities.

Funds may be used for a variety of purposes, including contracting professional services or conducting internal planning work to revise comprehensive plans or zoning codes.

Additional eligible expenses include costs for public meetings, administrative support, and fees related to making zoning updates.