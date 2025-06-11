Kenneth “Kenny” Coopshaw (1948 – 2025)

(1966 Graduate Of Evergreen High School)

Kenneth Gene Coopshaw, “Uncle Kenny”, age 76, of Wauseon, Ohio, passed away at his home the evening of June 8, 2025.

Kenny was born June 11, 1948, in Wauseon, to the late Michael and Marcella Coopshaw. In 1966, Kenny graduated from Evergreen schools, then located to Lyons, Ohio.

From there he went on to obtain his accounting degree from Davis Business College in Toledo, Ohio. Through college, Kenny worked for Toledo Fence Company, and after graduation, he worked for Kewaunee Manufacturing in Adrian, MI.

Kenny was a skilled backhoe operator, starting his operating career for D&G Equipment, then spent the majority of his working years for Penn Central Railroad.

From 1974-1988, Kenny was the eldest Coopshaw brother with the tractor pulling team “Coopie Special”. While traveling the United States, together they won several state, national, and grand national titles.

While traveling the US, each year you could always find him living it up at the BG Pull Town Tractor Pulls, proudly displaying their mini puller and reminiscing about the good ol’ days.

After retirement, Kenny spent most of his days at his brother Rick’s, choring the cattle, helping maintain the barns, and keeping all the kids in line.

Kenny was always a helping hand whether you wanted it or not. He was loved by so many people. Everyone he met liked him.

Kenny loved to laugh, he loved going on trips, and every weekend, you could count on seeing him out to dinner with his party of 5: Ricky, Kevin, Erin, Jameson, and Kenny.

“Uncle Kenny” was the best there was. He welcomed everyone he met as a friend, offering a pop, candy, chips, or a Bud Light. Nobody was ever left out. He loved to work, he loved to play, and most of all, he loved his family.

Kenny is survived by his loving siblings, Rick (Elaine dec.) Coopshaw of Wauseon, Linda (Blaine) York of Wauseon, Larry (Barb) Coopshaw of Delta, and Sharon (Ed dec.) Cook of Lyons. He is also survived by some of the best nieces and nephews a guy could have, Erin (Kevin) Raker, Charlie (Erika) Parkes, Lisa (Matt) Andrist, Jeremy York, Chad (Kristi) Coopshaw, Tim (Lindsey) Coopshaw, Jamie (Kim) Huffman, Jodi (Tom) Ordway; many great-nieces and great-nephews, as well as his bestie, Jameson Raker. Kenny was preceded in death by his parents; and nephew, Jeff Huffman.

Visitation for Kenny will take place on Monday, June 16, 2025, at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon, from 4pm to 7pm. A funeral service for Kenny will take place on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at the funeral home, at 11am, with Celebrant Adam Grisier officiating. Burial will follow at the Winameg Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Fulton County 4-H Cattle Program.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Coopshaw family. The obituary for Kenny was lovingly prepared by his family.