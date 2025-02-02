Black Swamp Arts Center Announces Athena Art Society Show

PRESS RELEASE – The Black Swamp Arts Council is excited to unveil its newly opened exhibit, the Athena Art Society Show.

This exhibition will run from January 29th through March 15, 2025, at the Black Swamp Arts Center, located at 210 N. Defiance St., Archbold, Ohio.

Founded in 1903, the Athena Art Society is one of the oldest women’s art organizations in the country. Based in Toledo, Ohio, the society has a rich history of supporting and encouraging women in all branches of the Fine Arts. Today, the organization continues to promote the visual arts and stimulate community engagement.

The exhibit will feature over 60 works of art from 24 talented female artists of the Athena Art Society. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore a diverse range of artistic expressions and mediums, showcasing the creativity and skill of these accomplished women.

The gallery will be open on Wednesdays through Fridays from 10:00 AM to 5:30 PM, and Saturdays from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. A special “Meet the Artist” reception will be held on Saturday, March 15th, from noon to 2:00 PM.

This event offers an excellent opportunity to meet and interact with the artists while enjoying light refreshments.

Join us in celebrating the exceptional talent and contributions of the Athena Art Society. For more information, please visit our website at www.blackswamparts.com or contact us at 419-966-039.