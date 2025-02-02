Montpelier Fire Department Launches Special Fund Drive For Equipment Upgrade

PRESS RELEASE – The Montpelier Fire Department has announced a special fund drive aimed at raising $30,000 to replace essential firefighting equipment.

This initiative is crucial for maintaining the safety of the department’s dedicated firefighters and enhancing their service to the community.

The fire department, which serves Montpelier, Superior Township, parts of Bridgewater Township, and Jefferson Township, has been a cornerstone of safety and security for local residents.

The department also extends mutual aid to neighboring fire departments, underscoring its vital role in the broader community.

“Our firefighters are not just first responders; they are our neighbors and friends,” said a spokesperson for the Montpelier Fire Department.

“They have invested countless hours in training and preparation to ensure they are ready to respond to emergencies at a moment’s notice.”

The department’s equipment needs include a range of essential items, from helmets and bunker gear to advanced tools like the Thermal Imaging Camera, which costs $7,200, and the Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) priced at $8,900.

These tools are critical for ensuring the safety and effectiveness of the firefighters, allowing them to operate in challenging conditions.

Community members are encouraged to contribute to this fund drive. A donation of $35 or more will not only support the fire department but also offer donors a special thank-you gift: an 8×10 family portrait.

Superior Portraits, a professional studio, will be available at the Montpelier Fire Station on Sunday, March 30, 2025, for this purpose. Pets are welcome to join the photo session.

Donations can be made via check or money order payable to the Montpelier Fire Department. For convenience, donors are asked to use the enclosed envelope provided with the department’s mailer.

For those unable to participate in the portrait session, the opportunity can be passed to a friend or loved one who has not yet contributed.

For more information on the fundraiser, community members can contact the Montpelier Fire Department’s non-emergency number at (419) 485-3940.

The Montpelier Fire Department extends its gratitude to the community for its unwavering support and dedication to enhancing public safety.