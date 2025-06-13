Black Swamp Arts Center Presents First Juried Exhibition: Art Without Bounds

PRESS RELEASE – The Black Swamp Arts Council is proud to announce its inaugural juried art exhibition, Art Without Bounds, on display at the new Black Swamp Arts Center, located at 210 N. Defiance St., Archbold, Ohio.

The exhibition showcases over 80 works of art by 31 talented artists from across Ohio and Indiana. Featuring a wide range of styles, mediums, and perspectives, Art Without Bounds offers a dynamic look at the creativity and skill of regional artists.

The show runs from May 21 through July 12, with a special “Meet the Artists” event on Thursday, July 10, from 5:00–7:00 p.m. Guests are invited to enjoy light refreshments and connect with the artists behind the work.

The show was juried by Joan Clare Brown, a ceramic artist and educator originally from Philadelphia, now based in Bowling Green, Ohio.

Joan holds a BFA in Ceramics from the University of the Arts and an MFA in Ceramics from Bowling Green State University.

Award winners for the exhibition are as follows:

•Best of Show – Nancy Honaker for her colored pencil drawing, The Golden Age of Silverware.

“I chose this outstanding drawing because of Nancy’s exceptional technical proficiency. The level of detail and control is truly awe-inspiring,” said juror Joan Clare Brown.

Outstanding Awards were presented to:

-Susan Dhaenens for her pastel triptych, The Quiet Wait.

-Richard Witteborg for his found object sculpture, Five Plus Two Equals One.

-Debra Buchanan for her pastel artwork, Morning Glory.

Honorable Mentions went to:

-Joan Rigal for her fiber art piece, Constellation.

-Mike Kozumplik for his sterling silver necklace Autumn Canopy.

-Andy Stearns for his watercolor painting, Anticipation.

A People’s Choice Award will be announced during the July 10 “Meet the Artists” event, so visitors are encouraged to cast their vote for their favorite piece throughout the exhibit run.

Gallery hours are Wednesdays through Fridays, 10:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., and Saturdays, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

For more information, visit www.blackswamparts.com or contact us at 419-966-0391.