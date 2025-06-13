Sauder Village Celebrating Agriculture, Art & More This June

PRESS RELEASE – From a new themed week and fan-favorite event to an inspiring lecture, unique workshops and after-hours dance, Sauder Village is jam-packed with exciting events this June.

Explore life on the farm during Farm Week, Wednesday, June 18 through Saturday, June 21. During this agriculture-focused week, guests will discover how early farmers planted and harvested crops and cared for their animals while experiencing the hard work and daily routines of rural life.

The grand finale to Farm Week is the beloved Tractors, Tractors, Tractors event on Saturday, June 21.

This exciting day gives visitors of all ages the chance to see nearly 60 antique tractors displayed throughout the Historic Village. The highlight of the day will be the annual tractor parade at 4 p.m.

“Farming is a large part of northwest Ohio’s story and Farm Week is a great opportunity for visitors to appreciate how previous generations fed their families,” said Sarah Rupp, Visitor Experience and Evaluation Manager.

“Tractors, Tractors, Tractors is a perfect ending to the week because it connects generations — kids are fascinated and adults remember when these machines were part of everyday life.”

Those looking for an evening of inspiration should attend Nepal Arts Envoy: An evening with Brush Creek Pottery on Thursday, June 19.

Mark and Joyce Nafziger of Brush Creek Pottery will share their transformative experience participating in the State Department sponsored Arts Envoy program with a lecture at the Carolyn Sauder Education Center at Sauder Village.

In 2024, Mark and Joyce Nafziger hosted a ceramics workshop, “Blending Heritage with Modern Techniques: A Transformative Pottery Exchange for Economic Empowerment,” in Bhaktapur, Kathmandu, Nepal.

At this month’s lecture, they will share photographs and talk about their time with 10 Nepali pottery artists in this cross-cultural exchange.

While there is no fee to attend this event, there will be a free will donation the night of the program to support the Experience Fund at Sauder Village.

Looking to get creative? Sauder Village is offering two exciting workshops this month. On Saturday, June 21, turn trash into treasure at an upcycled craft class.

Attendees will clean and paint four used glass jars that can be used as tealights, candles, flower vases, pencil holders and more.

Also on June 21 is the Pen and Prose workshop. In this facilitated workshop, students are given time-limited writing prompts that they will read and receive feedback on.

This workshop is great for writers of all skill levels, from those just starting out to those that have pages of stories behind them.

Closing out June is Hollywood Nights: Adult Prom on Saturday, June 28, where guests are invited to break out their old prom dress or tuxedo for a night of dancing.

Held in the 1920s Theatre and Speakeasy, for this 21+ event includes a DJ, door prizes, jewelry raffle, appetizers and cash bar, plus a vote for prom king and queen.

“Everyone needs a good excuse to get dressed up and go dancing once in a while,” said Autumn Owens, Event Manager. “It’ll be all of the fun of high school prom without any of the drama!”

For rates, dates, hours, event registration, memberships and more, visit saudervillage.org, or call 1.800.590.9755.