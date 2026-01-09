BLAKESLEE VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Approves Village Budget For 2026

SWORN IN … From left, Blakeslee Village Council members Linda Muehlfeld, Brad Dahl, Robert Mohre and Nick Reed were officially sworn in by Mayor Eric Jenkins for another four-year term at the meeting on Wednesday, January 7.

By: John Fryman THE VILLAGE REPORTER john@thevillagereporter.com The Blakeslee Village Council met on Wednesday, January 7, as it approved the 2026 budget at its meeting. Council approved the permane...